LG V60 ThinQ 5G goes official, showcasing dual-screen capable 5G smartphone

9to5Google Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
The ideas behind foldables like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and dual-screen phones like the upcoming Microsoft Surface Duo have been pushed further into the forefront over the last year or so, with LG crafting their own “foldable” from last LG V50 ThinQ. Today, the company is formally announcing their next-generation dual-screen capable phone, the LG V60 ThinQ 5G.

