GOG will refund your games even after you’ve started playing them

Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Image: Good old Games



Digital games store GOG has updated its refund policy to offer refunds within 30 days of purchasing a game, regardless of whether you’ve downloaded and played it within that timeframe. Previously, the store considered your purchase final once you downloaded your game, after which point, you could only get a refund if the game had technical issues.



A blanket 30-day limit is a little over double what both Valve and Epic Games offer for their respective stores. On both stores, you can get a refund within 14 days of purchasing a game, so long as you’ve played less than two hours of it. In contrast, GOG’s policy doesn’t mention any hard limits on the amount of time you can play a game before requesting a refund.







