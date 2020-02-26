Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > 15 architecture software startups that are shaking up the design process, according to VCs and users

15 architecture software startups that are shaking up the design process, according to VCs and users

Business Insider Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
15 architecture software startups that are shaking up the design process, according to VCs and users· Architecture, unlike it's counterparty industry, construction, has decisively become a digital industry, with almost all design taking place within popular software platforms like AutoCAD. 
· With the advent of virtual reality, machine-learning programs that can generate designs algorithmically, and the widespread...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

crash_signal

Crash Signal 15 architecture software startups that are shaking up the design process, according to VCs and users #website #news… https://t.co/4rqtu44cPK 5 minutes ago

georgevaldes

𝔾𝕖𝕠𝕣𝕘𝕖 𝕍𝕒𝕝𝕕𝕖𝕤 Excited to see @MonographHQ profiled along with our friends as one of the 15 startups to watch in the Architecture… https://t.co/XuR4J6ilfS 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.