The Smithsonian just released 2.8 million free digital images of its collection in an 'unprecedented' move. Here are some the most iconic.
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 () · The Smithsonian Institution is putting 2.8 million images online for anyone to access for the first time ever.
· The online open-access platform has images from all 19 Smithsonian museums, plus research centers, archives, and the National Zoo.
· The Smithsonian says it will add 200,000 more images by the end of 2020,...
