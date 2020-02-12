March PlayStation Plus free games: Shadow of the Colossus and Sonic Forces

Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

While there’s still time to claim February’s titles, Sony has now taken to the official PlayStation Blog to unveil the March PlayStation Plus free games. In case you’re not familiar, every month Sony offers a pair of PS4 games to its community of PS Plus members for free. These titles will remain part of your game library for as long as your PS Plus membership is active. Next month will see another iconic remake and everyone’s favorite hedgehog go completely free. Head below for all the details. more…



