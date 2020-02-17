Google Translate supports new languages for the first time in four years, including Uyghur

Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Illustration: Alex Castro / The Verge



Google Translate is adding support for five new languages today, bringing its total to 108 languages. The move marks the first addition of new languages to Google’s artificial intelligence-powered translation product in four years, the company says. Among the new languages added are Kinyarwanda, Odia, Tatar, Turkmen, and Uyghur, and Google says the collective speaking population of all five combined is about 75 million people around the globe.



Part of the issue with supporting these languages in the past was finding an ample amount of online text with which to train its machine learning models. Another issue is sourcing enough human community members who can help Google refine the models so that they’re at the level of more widely... Illustration: Alex Castro / The VergeGoogle Translate is adding support for five new languages today, bringing its total to 108 languages. The move marks the first addition of new languages to Google’s artificial intelligence-powered translation product in four years, the company says. Among the new languages added are Kinyarwanda, Odia, Tatar, Turkmen, and Uyghur, and Google says the collective speaking population of all five combined is about 75 million people around the globe.Part of the issue with supporting these languages in the past was finding an ample amount of online text with which to train its machine learning models. Another issue is sourcing enough human community members who can help Google refine the models so that they’re at the level of more widely... 👓 View full article

