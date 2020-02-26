Pete Buttigieg is winning Gmail’s spam primary

Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

He may be trailing Sen. Bernie Sanders in the delegate count, but former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg is leading Democrats in at least one category: email — specifically, Gmail. More campaign emails from Buttigieg’s campaign landed in the primary tab of Gmail’s inbox than other candidates, an analysis by The Markup found. Gmail’s primary tab is considered by many to be their main inbox.



Gmail has a huge chunk of market share among email users, ranging between 25 percent and 27 percent, with its 1.5 billion active email addresses. Reaching these users is crucial for any email campaign.



