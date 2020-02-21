Amazon’s Eero routers get updated with Apple’s HomeKit support

Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 20 hours ago )

Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge



Amazon’s Eero routers are getting a new update today: adding support for Apple’s HomeKit smart home system.



The update allows Eero routers to integrate with Apple’s Home app (just like any other HomeKit-enabled routers), allowing for more granular control over other HomeKit accessories that are connected to the internet.



To set up the new feature, you'll need to use the Eero iOS app, go to the "Discover" tab, and follow the instructions to set up HomeKit. As a quirk of Apple's HomeKit system, once you've configured your Eero router with the Home app, Apple recommends that users remove and re-add their Wi-Fi HomeKit products back to the app for "a more secure connection." It's annoying, but it's the sort of thing you should only have to...


