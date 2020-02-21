Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Amazon’s Eero routers get updated with Apple’s HomeKit support

Amazon’s Eero routers get updated with Apple’s HomeKit support

The Verge Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Amazon’s Eero routers get updated with Apple’s HomeKit supportPhoto by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Amazon’s Eero routers are getting a new update today: adding support for Apple’s HomeKit smart home system.

The update allows Eero routers to integrate with Apple’s Home app (just like any other HomeKit-enabled routers), allowing for more granular control over other HomeKit accessories that are connected to the internet.

To set up the new feature, you’ll need to use the Eero iOS app, go to the “Discover” tab, and follow the instructions to set up HomeKit. As a quirk of Apple’s HomeKit system, once you’ve configured your Eero router with the Home app, Apple recommends that users remove and re-add their Wi-Fi HomeKit products back to the app for “a more secure connection.” It’s annoying, but it’s the sort of thing you should only have to...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Arlo Pro 3 home security cameras now support Apple’s HomeKit

Arlo Pro 3 home security cameras now support Apple’s HomeKitImage: Arlo Arlo Pro 3 security cameras now support Apple’s HomeKit smart home platform, which lets you manage your gadgets (lights, cameras, etc.) through...
The Verge

Amazon’s Eero debuts first HomeKit router update, bringing enhanced smart home security

Eero routers are officially adding support for HomeKit. Amazon is rolling out HomeKit support to the Eero and Eero Pro systems, bringing enhanced security for...
9to5Mac


Tweets about this

rtehrani

Rich Tehrani Amazon’s Eero routers get updated with Apple’s HomeKit support https://t.co/6t6ptPyX6v https://t.co/wnMdsu7GN1 2 hours ago

scrid_hb

Jon Dickinson RT @verge: Amazon’s Eero routers get updated with Apple’s HomeKit support https://t.co/QdcDg5NMpR https://t.co/8H226NfsXy 3 hours ago

Businesblog2

Businesblog Amazon’s Eero routers get updated with Apple’s HomeKit support. https://t.co/w5LK9W4Jt6 https://t.co/PvnX74lRje 4 hours ago

toptechin2020

Top Tech Hits Amazon’s Eero routers get updated with Apple’s HomeKit support https://t.co/2lAkMRrmBb https://t.co/XsjRA3COuQ 4 hours ago

JahangeerDM

Jahangeer 💻☕️ Digital Marketer Amazon’s Eero routers get updated with Apple’s HomeKit support https://t.co/h0J2Qa8SyQ https://t.co/nVfCJIq8dN 4 hours ago

Chris_Gk89

Chris Gkalfas #RT @verge: Amazon’s Eero routers get updated with Apple’s HomeKit support https://t.co/Qvht1ksqBP https://t.co/4JAjj38RyU 5 hours ago

GulfB2B

GulfB2B Amazon’s Eero routers get updated with Apple’s HomeKit support https://t.co/wfREGWtAtN 8 hours ago

news89com

News89 Media Amazon’s Eero routers get updated with Apple’s HomeKit support https://t.co/csk5o3TcYI 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.