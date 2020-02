Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Panasonic said it will stop producing solar cells and modules at Tesla’s factory in Buffalo, New York, ending a four-year joint venture with the electric automaker. Nikkei Asian Review was the first to report that Panasonic planned to end its production agreement with Tesla. Panasonic has since issued an announcement to explain its decision. Tesla […] 👓 View full article