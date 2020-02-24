Apple today is releasing the third developer beta of iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4. This update comes a week after the second release of iOS 13.4 for developers. iOS 13.4 includes new features like iCloud Drive folder sharing and much more. more… The post Apple releasing third developer beta of iOS 13.4 and more today [U] appeared first on 9to5Mac.



Recent related videos from verified sources Majority of Americans with kids think they’re better parents than theirs were Three in four parents think they're better moms and dads than their own parents, according to new research. Three in four respondents think parenting is more difficult in the modern world.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:46Published 1 week ago Blockchain Can Ease Connected TV Ad Tax: Manningham SAN JUAN, PR -- In the not-to-distant future, blockchain-enabled technology could help TV advertisers more accurately measure the effectiveness of their ads and reduce fees paid to intermediaries. That.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 03:24Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Apple releasing fourth developer beta of iOS 13.4 today [U] Apple today is releasing the fourth developer beta of iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4. This update comes a week after the third release of iOS 13.4 for developers. iOS...

9to5Mac 1 day ago



Apple releasing watchOS 6.2 beta 4 to developers today Following the release iOS 13.4 beta 4 yesterday, Apple today is releasing watchOS 6.2 beta 4 to developers. more… The post Apple releasing watchOS 6.2...

9to5Mac 7 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this