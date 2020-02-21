Everything you need to know about the coronavirus from China
Public health experts around the globe are scrambling to understand, track, and contain a new virus that appeared in Wuhan, China, at the beginning of December 2019. The World Health Organization named the disease caused by the virus COVID-19, which references the type of virus and the year it emerged.
You can see where and how many cases of the illness have been reported in this map. So far, there have been over 80,000 confirmed cases and 2,770 deaths. Over 30,000 people have recovered from the illness. The majority of the illnesses are still in China, but cases have been reported in dozens of other countries. There are large outbreaks of the disease in South Korea, Italy, Iran, and Japan.
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Dozens of people were being checked for the coronavirus in the New York City area on Wednesday, officials said, but Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state has had no confirmed cases..
The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is joining a lengthy list of public companies taking a hit from China's deadly coronavirus as it expects the outbreak of this...
Fears mounted on Saturday over the rise of new cases and fatalities outside China from the new coronavirus outbreak, as the World Health Organisation warned of a...
