Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Everything you need to know about the coronavirus from China

Everything you need to know about the coronavirus from China

The Verge Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Everything you need to know about the coronavirus from ChinaPhoto by VIVEK PRAKASH/AFP via Getty Images

Public health experts around the globe are scrambling to understand, track, and contain a new virus that appeared in Wuhan, China, at the beginning of December 2019. The World Health Organization named the disease caused by the virus COVID-19, which references the type of virus and the year it emerged.

You can see where and how many cases of the illness have been reported in this map. So far, there have been over 80,000 confirmed cases and 2,770 deaths. Over 30,000 people have recovered from the illness. The majority of the illnesses are still in China, but cases have been reported in dozens of other countries. There are large outbreaks of the disease in South Korea, Italy, Iran, and Japan.

As this important story continues to unfold, T...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Long Island Monitoring Dozens, Possible Coronavirus Exposure [Video]Long Island Monitoring Dozens, Possible Coronavirus Exposure

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Dozens of people were being checked for the coronavirus in the New York City area on Wednesday, officials said, but Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state has had no confirmed cases..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published

Latest On Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]Latest On Coronavirus Outbreak

The CDC is warning people that it's not a question of if but when the virus starts spreading.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coca-Cola sees coronavirus impact in Q1; boosts dividend to $0.41 per share

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is joining a lengthy list of public companies taking a hit from China’s deadly coronavirus as it expects the outbreak of this...
Proactive Investors Also reported by •WorldNewsMid-DayReuters

China virus cases drop as foreign fears rise

China virus cases drop as foreign fears riseFears mounted on Saturday over the rise of new cases and fatalities outside China from the new coronavirus outbreak, as the World Health Organisation warned of a...
WorldNews Also reported by •Eurasia Review

Tweets about this

qwerdf_

alhakim RT @msninx_: Stay low key Not everyone need to know everything about you. 12 seconds ago

Adam_Puzio

Adam Puzio @danadkinson Normally you can’t tell a whole lot about someone by what they drive, but that guy... I can tell everything I need to know. 54 seconds ago

StephenLday2

Stephen L. day RT @jdwickie: @realDonaldTrump @CNN @CDCgov The Caronavirus is turning into a global pandemic and the POTUS is downplaying it because he’s… 1 minute ago

peilmymailcom1

PrincessOfDogFacedPonySoldiers RT @LaraPatriot: WATCH: Trail riders make their way to Houston ahead of the Rodeo as part of decades-old tradition https://t.co/hxS1pNok9J 1 minute ago

DisneyFoodBlog

AJ Wolfe Everything You Need to Know About Epcot’s NEW Garden Graze Coming to the Flower and Garden Festival This Year — Inc… https://t.co/wR8VOM93y4 1 minute ago

stacyjostacyjo

Stacy Jo MidnightGC Posse🇺🇸🇮🇱🌟🌟🌟🔭🔭🔭 RT @BrianTracy: I outlined everything you need to know about #publicspeaking classes in this blog post! https://t.co/goaP72qwhO 1 minute ago

victorsoussan

Victor RT @adamwathan: 🥳 Holy***Tailwind UI is live! Everything you need to know about getting early access is on the new website 👉🏻 (Lots of… 2 minutes ago

Alan73526813

Alan RT @Disney: Dragons and manticores and unicorns galore! Get to know the characters of #PixarOnward before seeing the film. Advance screenin… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.