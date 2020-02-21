Everything you need to know about the coronavirus from China

Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Photo by VIVEK PRAKASH/AFP via Getty Images



Public health experts around the globe are scrambling to understand, track, and contain a new virus that appeared in Wuhan, China, at the beginning of December 2019. The World Health Organization named the disease caused by the virus COVID-19, which references the type of virus and the year it emerged.



You can see where and how many cases of the illness have been reported in this map. So far, there have been over 80,000 confirmed cases and 2,770 deaths. Over 30,000 people have recovered from the illness. The majority of the illnesses are still in China, but cases have been reported in dozens of other countries. There are large outbreaks of the disease in South Korea, Italy, Iran, and Japan.



