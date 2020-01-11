Global  

Tesla, Driver, Feds, Safety Barricade All at Fault in Fatal Crash: Feds

ExtremeTech Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Tesla, Driver, Feds, Safety Barricade All at Fault in Fatal Crash: FedsSo many things went wrong. Even so, the driver would have survived if CalTrans had been quicker to fix the safety barrier.

News video: Apple Engineer Playing Smartphone Video Game During Fatal Mountain View Tesla Crash

Apple Engineer Playing Smartphone Video Game During Fatal Mountain View Tesla Crash 02:40

 The nation's top safety investigator criticized Tesla in a safety board meeting where it was revealed the Tesla driver who crashed his car and died on Highway 101 in Mountain View was playing video games on his iPhone. Maria Medina reports. (2-25-2020)

