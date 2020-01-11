Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

So many things went wrong. Even so, the driver would have survived if CalTrans had been quicker to fix the safety barrier.



The post Tesla, Driver, Feds, Safety Barricade All at Fault in Fatal Crash: Feds appeared first on ExtremeTech. So many things went wrong. Even so, the driver would have survived if CalTrans had been quicker to fix the safety barrier.The post Tesla, Driver, Feds, Safety Barricade All at Fault in Fatal Crash: Feds appeared first on ExtremeTech. 👓 View full article

