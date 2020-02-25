Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Today’s best Android app deals include everything from weather widgets and relaxing puzzle games to action RPGs and narrative-driven sports sims. There are plenty of big-time discounts on Android apps every single day of the week, but sifting through the good stuff can be annoying. That’s why we have made it our goal to bring you the best of the best so you never have to pay full price again. While we are still tracking some notable Dr. Seuss interactive story book app deals right here, today’s highlights include titles like Legend of the cartoon, Mirage: Illusions, Red Woods, Sudoku PRO, Dark Rage – Action RPG, Weather Forecast Pro, and many more. Head below for a complete list of today’s best Android game/app deals and freebies.



more…



The post Today’s best Android game/app deals and freebies: Dark Rage, Sudoku PRO, more appeared first on 9to5Google. 👓 View full article

