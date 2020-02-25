Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Today’s best Android game/app deals and freebies: Dark Rage, Sudoku PRO, more

Today’s best Android game/app deals and freebies: Dark Rage, Sudoku PRO, more

9to5Google Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Today’s best Android app deals include everything from weather widgets and relaxing puzzle games to action RPGs and narrative-driven sports sims. There are plenty of big-time discounts on Android apps every single day of the week, but sifting through the good stuff can be annoying. That’s why we have made it our goal to bring you the best of the best so you never have to pay full price again. While we are still tracking some notable Dr. Seuss interactive story book app deals right here, today’s highlights include titles like Legend of the cartoon, Mirage: Illusions, Red Woods, Sudoku PRO, Dark Rage – Action RPG, Weather Forecast Pro, and many more. Head below for a complete list of today’s best Android game/app deals and freebies.

more…

The post Today’s best Android game/app deals and freebies: Dark Rage, Sudoku PRO, more appeared first on 9to5Google.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Hulu to Stream Best Picture Winner 'Parasite' in April

Hulu to Stream Best Picture Winner 'Parasite' in April 01:04

 Hulu to Stream Best Picture Winner 'Parasite' in April The deal comes from a 2017 agreement Hulu has with indie studio Neon, who owns the North American rights to 'Parasite.' The film will be available on Hulu starting April 8. Earlier this year, 'Parasite' became the first foreign flick to take home...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 20 Teen Movies of the Century So Far [Video]Top 20 Teen Movies of the Century So Far

Now that we’re two decades in, it’s time to start evaluating our favorite teen movies of the century so far. For this list, we’ll be looking at our favorite films that center on teenagers and/or..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 18:20Published

Why nearly 70% of mothers raising daughters plan on throwing a 'period party' [Video]Why nearly 70% of mothers raising daughters plan on throwing a 'period party'

Two-thirds of mothers want to throw a "period party" for their daughters to boost their sense of empowerment.  A "period party" is a small celebration of a girl's first menstrual cycle to..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Today’s Best Game Deals: Ni no Kuni Switch $30, Shovel Knight from $5, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch on Nintendo Switch for *$29.99 shipped*. Matched at GameStop. Reguarly...
9to5Toys Also reported by •9to5Google

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.