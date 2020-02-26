The Trump campaign is suing The New York Times over an op-ed about Russian election interference

Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images



President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign has filed a libel lawsuit against The New York Times over an opinion article published last year about Trump’s dealings with Russia. The opinion article makes the case that Russia and Trump’s 2016 campaign team established a warm relationship to get mutual benefits, with the Russians offering to help undermine Hillary Clinton’s candidacy, while the Trump team offered ideas to relieve sanctions imposed by President Barack Obama.







Today, Team Trump filed a libel lawsuit against the New York Times over a story falsely reporting as fact a conspiracy with Russia.



Statement from @JennaEllisEsq, Senior Legal Adviser to Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. below. pic.twitter.com/qqjgSjtsGt



