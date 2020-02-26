Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > The Trump campaign is suing The New York Times over an op-ed about Russian election interference

The Trump campaign is suing The New York Times over an op-ed about Russian election interference

The Verge Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
The Trump campaign is suing The New York Times over an op-ed about Russian election interferencePhoto by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign has filed a libel lawsuit against The New York Times over an opinion article published last year about Trump’s dealings with Russia. The opinion article makes the case that Russia and Trump’s 2016 campaign team established a warm relationship to get mutual benefits, with the Russians offering to help undermine Hillary Clinton’s candidacy, while the Trump team offered ideas to relieve sanctions imposed by President Barack Obama.



Today, Team Trump filed a libel lawsuit against the New York Times over a story falsely reporting as fact a conspiracy with Russia.

Statement from @JennaEllisEsq, Senior Legal Adviser to Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. below. pic.twitter.com/qqjgSjtsGt

— Team Trump...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump campaign says it is suing New York Times over Russia opinion piece

Trump campaign says it is suing New York Times over Russia opinion piece 02:11

 President Donald Trump's re-election campaign said on Wednesday it was filing a libel suit accusing the New York Times of intentionally publishing a false opinion article that suggested Russia and the Trump campaign had an overarching deal in the 2016 U.S. election. This report produced by Chris...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Says More Lawsuits Like One Against New York Times Coming [Video]Trump Says More Lawsuits Like One Against New York Times Coming

President Trump held a briefing.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:33Published

Trump defends suing NY Times For Opinion Piece [Video]Trump defends suing NY Times For Opinion Piece

President Donald Trump defended his campaign’s libel lawsuit against the New York Times over an opinion article, saying, “There'll be more coming.”

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump campaign sues New York Times Co. over Russia stories

President Donald Trump escalated his war against the press by suing New York Times Co., accusing it of knowingly publishing false and defamatory statements...
Seattle Times

Trump campaign suing New York Times over Russia opinion piece

President Donald Trump's re-election campaign said on Wednesday it was filing a libel suit accusing the New York Times of intentionally publishing a false...
Japan Today

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MiTanaWaters

Tana Waters RT @glennkirschner2: We’ve seen this movie before. Once things heat up w/the NYT seeking discovery to prove the legitimacy of its reporting… 49 seconds ago

kimmwaters4

kim waters RT @Bone_Brake: PRESIDENT TRUMP'S REELECTION CAMPAIGN IS SUING THE NEW YORK TIMES for libel, claiming that the newspaper knowingly publishe… 1 minute ago

Musicman17D

Steven D. Raymond - text TRUMP to 88022 RT @no_silenced: 🔥JUST IN: President Trump's campaign is suing The Failing New York Times for libel/Defamation....For printing an op-ed… 1 minute ago

MfieldO

Michelle field RT @ChloeSalsameda: #NEW: The Trump Campaign is suing The New York Times for libel, claiming it purposely made false claims about Pres. Tru… 2 minutes ago

yvonne_erdmann

yvonne RT @fred_guttenberg: The campaign by the current occupant of the White House is suing the NYT for libel. He has spent every day in our Whi… 2 minutes ago

ReneeR01

Renee Clark RT @Reuters: President Trump’s re-election campaign announced a libel suit accusing the New York Times of intentionally publishing a false… 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.