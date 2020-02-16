Global  

Microsoft's Xbox Series X will be able to resume games even after a reboot

The Verge Wednesday, 26 February 2020
Microsoft’s Xbox Series X will be able to resume games even after a rebootMicrosoft revealed a number of new specs for its next-gen Xbox Series X game console earlier this week, but the company is dropping fresh hints about features today. In a new podcast, Microsoft’s Larry Hryb reveals that the new quick resume for multiple games will also let Xbox Series X owners resume games after the console has rebooted.

Microsoft used a similar feature on the Xbox One to resume games, but the Xbox Series X will resume multiple games from a suspended state whether you’re rebooting the console, switching games, or resuming from standby.

“I had to reboot because I had a system update, and then I went back to the game and went right back to it,” reveals Hryb in the podcast. “So it survives a reboot.” That will be useful for...
