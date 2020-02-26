Speed up your routine with a Nespresso Pixie espresso brewer: $115 (Reg. $250)

Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Bloomingdales is offering the Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine with Aeroccino Milk Frother for *$114.99* *shipped*. This is down from its current going rate of around $250 from third-party Amazon sellers and is the best available. There’s nothing like a good cup of coffee in the morning to wake up, and Nespresso makes it super simple to get your fuel when the schedule is hectic. Just drop in a pod and moments later you’ll have a freshly-made brew ready to go. Plus, the included Aeroccino milk frother allows you to easily make hand-crafted drinks at home. Rated 4.6/5 stars.



