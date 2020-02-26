Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Speed up your routine with a Nespresso Pixie espresso brewer: $115 (Reg. $250)

Speed up your routine with a Nespresso Pixie espresso brewer: $115 (Reg. $250)

9to5Toys Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Bloomingdales is offering the Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine with Aeroccino Milk Frother for *$114.99* *shipped*. This is down from its current going rate of around $250 from third-party Amazon sellers and is the best available. There’s nothing like a good cup of coffee in the morning to wake up, and Nespresso makes it super simple to get your fuel when the schedule is hectic. Just drop in a pod and moments later you’ll have a freshly-made brew ready to go. Plus, the included Aeroccino milk frother allows you to easily make hand-crafted drinks at home. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

more…

The post Speed up your routine with a Nespresso Pixie espresso brewer: $115 (Reg. $250) appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.