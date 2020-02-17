Global  

Business Insider Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Microsoft says it won't meet its sales forecast for the upcoming quarter due to the impacts of coronavirus (MSFT)· Microsoft said it will fall short of its sales forecast for the upcoming quarter due to the continued spread of coronavirus.
· The "uncertainty related to the public health situation in China" has impacted Microsoft's Windows and Surface hardware businesses, Microsoft said.
· The forecasts for other parts of Microsoft's...
