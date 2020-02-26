Global  

What to give up for Lent? Pope Francis wants you to stop being an online troll

Wednesday, 26 February 2020
What should I give up for Lent? Pope Francis urged Catholics on Ash Wednesday to stop being jerks on the internet and take a break from the insults.
Pope Francis asks followers to give up trolling for Lent

Pope Francis asks followers to give up trolling for LentPhoto by Franco Origlia/Getty Images Pope Francis has urged Catholics to disconnect from their phones and TVs during Lent, lamenting a modern society...
Pope Francis wants you to give up being a jerk online for Lent

Forget quitting smoking or cutting carbs from your diet. If you're thinking of something to give up this Lent, which starts today (Ash Wednesday), Pope Francis...
