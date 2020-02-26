Google Translate adds languages for the first time in four years

Believe it or not, Google hasn't added languages to Translate since 2016 -- it's not clear why, but the company is making up for that apparent omission. It's adding five languages, including Kinyarwanda (Rwanda), Odia (India), Tata, Turkmen and, not...

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Google Translate supports new languages for the first time in four years, including Uyghur Illustration: Alex Castro / The Verge Google Translate is adding support for five new languages today, bringing its total to 108 languages. The move marks the...

The Verge 11 hours ago



Google Translate adds five new languages, first expansion in four years Google Translate may not always give a perfect translation between different tongues, but it’s still a tool millions of people rely on daily. Today, Google is...

9to5Google 11 hours ago





Tweets about this