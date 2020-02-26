Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Google Translate adds languages for the first time in four years

Google Translate adds languages for the first time in four years

engadget Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Believe it or not, Google hasn't added languages to Translate since 2016 -- it's not clear why, but the company is making up for that apparent omission. It's adding five languages, including Kinyarwanda (Rwanda), Odia (India), Tata, Turkmen and, not...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Google Translate supports new languages for the first time in four years, including Uyghur

Google Translate supports new languages for the first time in four years, including UyghurIllustration: Alex Castro / The Verge Google Translate is adding support for five new languages today, bringing its total to 108 languages. The move marks the...
The Verge

Google Translate adds five new languages, first expansion in four years

Google Translate may not always give a perfect translation between different tongues, but it’s still a tool millions of people rely on daily. Today, Google is...
9to5Google


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.