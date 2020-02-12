Global  

Samsung pledges to improve Galaxy S20 camera after reviewers see issues

The Verge Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Samsung pledges to improve Galaxy S20 camera after reviewers see issues

Samsung has responded to some issues that early reviewers have found with the camera system on the new Galaxy S20 Ultra. The company says it’s working on an update to improve the camera, though it doesn’t acknowledge any specific problem or confirm when the fixes will be available.

We have seen the issues ourselves with both focus hunting and overbearing skin smoothing. Our review will be posted soon.

“The Galaxy S20 features a groundbreaking, advanced camera system,” Samsung says in a statement to The Verge. “We are constantly working to optimize performance to deliver the best experience for consumers. As part of this ongoing effort, we are working on a future update to improve the camera experience.”

Reviews from publications...
