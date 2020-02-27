Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Mike Pence, who enabled an HIV outbreak in Indiana, will lead US coronavirus response

Mike Pence, who enabled an HIV outbreak in Indiana, will lead US coronavirus response

The Verge Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Mike Pence, who enabled an HIV outbreak in Indiana, will lead US coronavirus responsePhoto by Tom Brenner/Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence will take charge of the US response to the new coronavirus, President Donald Trump announced today. “Mike is not a czar,” Trump said. “I don’t view Mike as a czar.”

Pence is not a public health expert, either. Instead, as governor of Indiana, he slashed public health spending and delayed the introduction of needle exchanges, which led to the state’s worst outbreak of HIV. He takes over from Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar who has been heading the White House coronavirus task force since the beginning of January.

Yale epidemiologist Gregg Gonsalves, who conducted the research linking the Indiana HIV outbreak to Pence’s policies, tweeted that the decision “speaks to a lack of seriousness by the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump puts VP Mike Pence 'in charge' of U.S. coronavirus response

Trump puts VP Mike Pence 'in charge' of U.S. coronavirus response 01:32

 Following a meeting with the CDC and other federal officials involved in the U.S. government's response to the spread of the coronavirus, President Trump announced Wednesday evening that U.S.Vice President Mike Pence will be in charge of the U.S. response to the coronavirus outbreak.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump puts VP Mike Pence 'in charge' of U.S. coronavirus response [Video]Trump puts VP Mike Pence 'in charge' of U.S. coronavirus response

Following a meeting with the CDC and other federal officials involved in the U.S. government&apos;s response to the spread of the coronavirus, President Trump announced Wednesday evening that..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:32Published

Trump Taps Mike Pence To Head Coronavirus Task Force [Video]Trump Taps Mike Pence To Head Coronavirus Task Force

President Donald Trump announced that he is placing Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the coronavirus task force, citing his record of public health management as governor of Indiana. During his..

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Alert: President Donald Trump appoints Vice President Mike Pence to lead US response to coronavirus outbreak

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump appoints Vice President Mike Pence to lead US response to coronavirus outbreak.
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •MediaiteReutersDeutsche WelleNPRUSATODAY.com

Coronavirus updates: Trump says could boost funds to 'whatever's appropriate'

US President Donald Trump has put VP Mike Pence in charge of coordinating the response to the coronavirus outbreak. He also said that eight of the 15 Americans...
Deutsche Welle


Tweets about this

Clairebeario729

Clairebeario Mike Pence, who enabled an HIV outbreak in Indiana, will lead US coronavirus response https://t.co/mjH7SXBwGT 6 seconds ago

_Unionistparty

Unionist Party RT @briantylercohen: But don't worry, Doctor Mike Pence, who enabled the worst HIV outbreak in his state's history as governor, will save u… 14 seconds ago

eightynines

slimshadysee RT @ezekilov: As governor of Indiana, Pence enabled one of the worst HIV epidemics in the 21st century. This was in part due to his closin… 52 seconds ago

DougFish1964

Smoky da Bear RESISTS RT @minhtngo: Welp. Trump appoints Mike Pence as #coronavirus czar: "He's got a certain talent for this." When Pence was Indiana’s governo… 1 minute ago

drpatfarrell

Patricia Farrell, Ph.D. Sterling choice. Mike Pence, who enabled an HIV outbreak in Indiana, will lead US coronavirus response https://t.co/5oOfL3MxxM #tech #feedly 1 minute ago

WileE577

Andrew "Mike Pence, who enabled an HIV outbreak in Indiana, will lead US coronavirus response Pence has a track record of… https://t.co/3VCdeK58kd 2 minutes ago

jgmoore

Justin Garrett Moore Mike Pence, who enabled an HIV outbreak in Indiana, will lead US coronavirus response https://t.co/ICJL0mKz8z 2 minutes ago

reddywriting

Sue Reddy Silverman RT @PoliticusSarah: Apparently Azar is out after letting us all know that the Trump administration has no plans to make the vaccine afforda… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.