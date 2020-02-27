Mike Pence, who enabled an HIV outbreak in Indiana, will lead US coronavirus response

Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

Photo by Tom Brenner/Getty Images



Vice President Mike Pence will take charge of the US response to the new



Pence is not a public health expert, either. Instead, as governor of Indiana, he slashed public health spending and delayed the introduction of needle exchanges, which led to the state’s worst outbreak of HIV. He takes over from Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar who has been heading the White House coronavirus task force since the beginning of January.



