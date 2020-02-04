Global  

Apple should respond to shareholder proposal critical of China App Store takedowns, experts say

9to5Mac Thursday, 27 February 2020
Apple held its annual shareholders meeting earlier today, which included votes on six different proposals, comments from Tim Cook, and a question and answer session. One of the proposals was specifically critical of Apple’s cooperation with requests from the Chinese government to remove certain apps from the App Store.

Apple under 'great pressure' to respond after investors criticize China app removals

An Apple shareholder proposal critical of Chinese App Store policies failed to gain approval on Wednesday, but experts say a relatively high show of support from...
AppleInsider

Apple investor vote sounds 'warning' over China app takedowns

An Apple Inc shareholder proposal critical of the company's app removals in China received a relatively high level of support at the iPhone maker's annual...
Reuters

