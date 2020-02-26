Vice President Mike Pence will lead the US response to the COVID-19 outbreak
Thursday, 27 February 2020 () In an early-evening press conference, President Donald Trump tapped Vice President Mike Pence to lead the U.S. response to the COVID-19 outbreak that has spread through Europe, Asia and Latin America. The new coronavirus strain, which has infected about 81,000 people around the world and killed 3,000, has already wrought havoc on the global economy. […]
