Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > News24.com | Saudi Arabia suspends entry for Mecca pilgrims over coronavirus

News24.com | Saudi Arabia suspends entry for Mecca pilgrims over coronavirus

News24 Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Saudi Arabia has suspended visas for pilgrims wishing to visit Mecca over coronavirus fears, the foreign ministry has said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Israel, Palestine Scrambles After Tourists Infected With Coronavirus Visit Holy Sites [Video]Israel, Palestine Scrambles After Tourists Infected With Coronavirus Visit Holy Sites

Israeli and Palestinian authorities are trying to quell fears of a potential local outbreak of the coronavirus. South Korean pilgrims who had toured some of the holy land’s most popular sites were..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Saudi Arabia Temporarily Bans Pilgrims From Visiting Mecca to Prevent Spread of Coronavirus


RIA Nov.

Saudi Arabia suspends entry for religious pilgrims over coronavirus fears

Saudi Arabia temporarily suspended entry to the kingdom for the Umrah Islamic pilgrimage and visits to al Masjid Al Nabawy in Medina, the ministry of foreign...
CBC.ca


Tweets about this

JackLon09169906

Jack London Saudi Arabia suspends entry for Mecca pilgrims over coronavirus https://t.co/43FUrHZgsi (via ) 2 hours ago

MACKOIY666

Yazeedisbecomingaproblem RT @News24: Saudi Arabia suspends entry for Mecca pilgrims over coronavirus https://t.co/V3xfG7kgeY https://t.co/YHIw75ulGB 2 hours ago

riskinfo

Riskinfo #WorldNews 24 https://t.co/BpF3ul1MCO | Saudi Arabia suspends entry for Mecca pilgrims over coronavirus https://t.co/ARNdNY0mO9 2 hours ago

News24

News24 Saudi Arabia suspends entry for Mecca pilgrims over coronavirus https://t.co/V3xfG7kgeY https://t.co/YHIw75ulGB 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.