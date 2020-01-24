Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Facial Recognition Company Clearview AI Got Its Entire Client List Stolen

Facial Recognition Company Clearview AI Got Its Entire Client List Stolen

Fossbytes Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Facial recognition startup, Clearview AI, works with approximately 600 law enforcement agencies across North America. So, you would assume that Clearview has robust security. However, according to The Daily Beast, some intruder was able to gain “unauthorized access” to its entire list of customers. The notification sent by Clearview AI to its customers said that the […]

The post Facial Recognition Company Clearview AI Got Its Entire Client List Stolen appeared first on Fossbytes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: China's upgraded facial recognition technology can identify masked faces during COVID-19 outbreak

China's upgraded facial recognition technology can identify masked faces during COVID-19 outbreak 00:45

 A tech company in China has upgraded its facial recognition technology to be able to identify people wearing face masks during COVID-19 outbreak.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

2 On Your Side: Is Facial Recognition Technology A Threat To Privacy? [Video]2 On Your Side: Is Facial Recognition Technology A Threat To Privacy?

Facial recognition software is here and already being used around the world by law enforcement and government agencies. It's designed to protect you, but some think it's a serious threat to your..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 04:27Published

New Facial Recognition App 'Clearview AI' [Video]New Facial Recognition App 'Clearview AI'

tech facial recognition clearview ai artifical intelligence app

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Facial recognition company Clearview AI probed by Canada privacy agencies

Canadian privacy authorities have launched an investigation into New York-based Clearview AI to determine whether the firm's use of facial recognition technology...
Reuters

Clearview AI, controversial facial-recognition company focused on cybersecurity, gets hacked

Clearview AI, the creepy facial-recognition company that scrapes your photos from social media, has been hacked. According to a report by The Daily Beast,...
Mashable


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.