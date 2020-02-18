SoftBank-backed software startup Improbable has a new chief financial officer

Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· SoftBank-backed software startup Improbable has hired a new chief financial officer, the company announced Tuesday.

· Business Insider earlier reported that the company had lost a crop of senior staff in 2019, including its former CFO.

