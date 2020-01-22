Tim Cook dinged Netflix and HBO Max, saying he's not into 'Friends' reruns on Apple TV Plus

Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· Apple CEO Tim Cook isn't keen on the idea of rerunning "Friends" on Apple TV Plus, its streaming service.

· When asked at a shareholders' meeting why Apple didn't acquire the rights to rerun the iconic sitcom, Cook said: "It doesn't feel right."

