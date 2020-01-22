Global  

One News Page > Technology News > Tim Cook dinged Netflix and HBO Max, saying he's not into 'Friends' reruns on Apple TV Plus

Tim Cook dinged Netflix and HBO Max, saying he's not into 'Friends' reruns on Apple TV Plus

Business Insider Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Tim Cook dinged Netflix and HBO Max, saying he's not into 'Friends' reruns on Apple TV Plus· Apple CEO Tim Cook isn't keen on the idea of rerunning "Friends" on Apple TV Plus, its streaming service.
· When asked at a shareholders' meeting why Apple didn't acquire the rights to rerun the iconic sitcom, Cook said: "It doesn't feel right."
· Since launching Apple TV Plus, the tech giant has distributed a number of...
