Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Facebook Bans Misleading Coronavirus Ads

Facebook Bans Misleading Coronavirus Ads

geek.com Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Facebook Bans Misleading Coronavirus AdsPhoto Credit: Alex Haney / Unsplash

Facebook is cracking down on misleading ads about the novel coronavirus. Identified in late December, COVID-19 was initially linked to a wholesale animal and fish market in Wuhan, the largest city in central […]

The post Facebook Bans Misleading Coronavirus Ads appeared first on Geek.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Facebook Bans Misleading Coronavirus Ads

Facebook Bans Misleading Coronavirus Ads 00:26

 Facebook Bans Misleading Coronavirus Ads

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus travel advice from Simon Calder [Video]Coronavirus travel advice from Simon Calder

Travel expert Simon Calder urges people not to avoid travel because of fears of contracting the Coronavirus but says people can take sensible precautions like using contactless instead of cash and..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:16Published

UK taking a 'belt and braces approach' to fight coronavirus [Video]UK taking a "belt and braces approach" to fight coronavirus

Matt Hancock has said the government is committed to combating the spread of the coronavirus in the UK, while urging the public to take similarly strident measures, describing it as a "belt and braces..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Facebook bans misleading coronavirus ads

Ads offering cures or preventions for the coronavirus, including false claims about face masks, will be banned on Facebook.
SBS Also reported by •TechNewsWorldThe VergeThe WrapSeattle TimesThe Next WebengadgetSeattlePI.comBusiness InsiderMashableReuters

Coronavirus ads that promise cures and spread panic banned on Facebook

Facebook is banning ads that promise to cure coronavirus or incite panic around the outbreak in its latest attempt to prevent misinformation.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •engadgetBusiness Insider

Tweets about this

TweetTechnoFeed

TweetTechnoFeeds Facebook Bans Misleading Coronavirus Ads https://t.co/XPNyTCwNOI #Geek #Technology 2 minutes ago

geekdotcom

Geek.com Facebook Bans Misleading Coronavirus Ads https://t.co/Rs3OMbGf3V https://t.co/XtHMW2GSrL 39 minutes ago

CamiloF65298808

Camilo Fernández Facebook Bans Misleading Coronavirus Ads https://t.co/tS9udMgvna https://t.co/qLvnCrcelj 45 minutes ago

marsmellowspop

MarshmallowPop News Facebook Bans Misleading Coronavirus Ads https://t.co/fr96v4BSyf https://t.co/FwZZmq8tAW 45 minutes ago

BotZiny

Ziny_The_Replicant Facebook Bans Misleading Coronavirus Ads https://t.co/TIIok0sLhj https://t.co/87wEdg5g96 49 minutes ago

smlot_geek

Stephanie Mlot .@Facebook is cracking down on misleading ads about the #NovelCoronavirus. https://t.co/yfnuCHvACn #Facebook… https://t.co/2bpXmc6gR8 55 minutes ago

Myhealthyclick

MyHealthyClick ↖ “Our primary concern is the health and safety of our employees and we are taking precautionary measures to reduce t… https://t.co/h69OKA5lvc 3 hours ago

PeninsulaQatar

The Peninsula #Facebook announced to #ban ads related to #coronavirus that promise to cure, prevent or spread panic among the use… https://t.co/rvOauKdrwF 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.