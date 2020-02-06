Global  

Apple Watch doesn’t detect AFib above 120bpm; fails 30-60% of time – studies

9to5Mac Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Apple acknowledged in its FDA submission that the Apple Watch cannot detect AFib when the heart-rate is above 120 beats per minute, and a report today suggests this means it may fail to detect the condition in anywhere between 30% and 60% of cases.

Apple has always been careful to stress the limitations of the Watch’s ability to detect AFib …

