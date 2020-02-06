Apple Watch doesn’t detect AFib above 120bpm; fails 30-60% of time – studies
Thursday, 27 February 2020 () Apple acknowledged in its FDA submission that the Apple Watch cannot detect AFib when the heart-rate is above 120 beats per minute, and a report today suggests this means it may fail to detect the condition in anywhere between 30% and 60% of cases.
Apple has always been careful to stress the limitations of the Watch’s ability to detect AFib …
more…
The post Apple Watch doesn’t detect AFib above 120bpm; fails 30-60% of time – studies appeared first on 9to5Mac.