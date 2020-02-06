Global  

Apple losing two key operations and supply-chain at an unfortunate time

Thursday, 27 February 2020
A report today indicates that Apple has lost one key veteran executive and is about to lose another, each working in operations and supply-chain management.

The departures are not ideally timed when Apple is trying to respond to supply-chain problems caused by the coronavirus outbreak in its key manufacturing hub of China …

