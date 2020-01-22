Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Meet the 12 rising stars of autonomous vehicles building the future of self-driving cars and trucks

Meet the 12 rising stars of autonomous vehicles building the future of self-driving cars and trucks

Business Insider Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Meet the 12 rising stars of autonomous vehicles building the future of self-driving cars and trucksMeet the inaugural class of autonomous driving's rising stars.

Business Insider's transportation team searched for the brightest young minds behind self-driving cars and trucks making significant strides in the fledgling industry despite — or in many cases thanks to — their relative youth.

From drifting an autonomous...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

World Of Wheels [Video]World Of Wheels

Mikey Hood gets a look at some of the custom cars, hot rods, classic trucks and motorcycles being shown in the World Of Wheels at the convention center this weekend.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 04:07Published

GM-Backed Cruise Debuts ‘Origin’ Driverless Vehicle [Video]GM-Backed Cruise Debuts ‘Origin’ Driverless Vehicle

Cruise, the autonomous-vehicle company backed by General Motors and Honda, unveiled the Origin on Tuesday which it says is the first self-driving vehicle designed from the ground-up to get from here to..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 03:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The 6 levels of autonomous driving, explained as fast as possible

The 6 levels of autonomous driving, explained as fast as possibleWelcome to Shift Basics, a collection of tips, explainers, guides, and advice to keep you up to speed with mobility tech. Autonomous driving isn’t quite as...
The Next Web

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EnzoCalamo

Enzo Calamo Meet the rising stars of self-driving car and truck development | @scoopit https://t.co/23fMampur9 2 days ago

winsontang

Winson Tang Meet the 12 rising stars of autonomous vehicles building the future of self-driving cars and trucks… https://t.co/ZDfyEOi1FT 3 days ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Meet the 12 rising stars of autonomous vehicles building the future of self-driving cars and trucks… https://t.co/BTwdxtYOtz 3 days ago

Principal_IT

Principal-IT Meet the 12 rising stars of autonomous vehicles building the future of self-driving cars and trucks… https://t.co/QMgDBmHcK7 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.