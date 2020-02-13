Global  

Amazon offers up to 30% off blurams home security cams, deals from $33

9to5Toys Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Blurams (99% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering up to *30% off* blurams home security cameras. The blurams Dome Pro 1080p Security Camera with Siren is now on sale for *$41.99 shipped*. That’s down from the regularly $50+ price tag for a new Amazon all-time low. Features include 1080p recording, automatic night vision, 122-degree wide angle lens, horizontal/vertical rotation, and an auto-cruise mode that will scan 360-degrees around a select area. It also has a notification system, multi-cam support, a built-in siren, intelligent motion tracking, 2-way audio, and local backups that support up to 128GB Class10 micro SD cards. Alexa-enabled with compatible devices, you can even use voice commands to access the camera’s feed. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more deals and details from today’s home security Gold Box. more…

