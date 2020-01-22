Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Automate your Siri smart home with Eve’s Motion sensor at $40 (Save 20%)

Automate your Siri smart home with Eve’s Motion sensor at $40 (Save 20%)

9to5Toys Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Amazon is currently offering the Eve HomeKit-enabled Motion Sensor for *$39.99 shipped*. Down from $50, today’s offer saves you 20%, comes within $3 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve tracked overall. Armed with Bluetooth connectivity, the Eve Motion sensor pairs with your iPhone, Apple TV, and more to offer HomeKit compatibility right out of the box. It’s a great way to up the ante on the intelligence of your smart home, allowing you set automations for lights to turn on and off, and more based on the motion sensor’s status. Rated 4/5 stars from over 130 customers.

more…

The post Automate your Siri smart home with Eve’s Motion sensor at $40 (Save 20%) appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

This 17-year-old US animator creates cool stop-motion videos and they're blowing up on social media [Video]This 17-year-old US animator creates cool stop-motion videos and they're blowing up on social media

Ben Treat, otherwise known as his Instagram and TikTok name, Frantic Frames, is taking social media by storm due to his creative animations. This cool compilation of just some of Ben's work shows..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:27Published

Relationship goals! Time-lapse shows US couple build 'fort' together in adorable annual New Year's Eve tradition [Video]Relationship goals! Time-lapse shows US couple build 'fort' together in adorable annual New Year's Eve tradition

Every year since they were first engaged in 2014, 26-year-old Ruby Smoot and her 28-year-old husband Austin have spent their New Year's Eve building a "blanket fort" in their living room. This is..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

This Z-Wave multi-sensor detects temp, light, humidity, + motion for just $15

Monoprice is offering its Z-Wave Plus Multi-Sensor for *$15* *shipped*. For comparison, Amazon sells it for $31.50 right now and it’s never gone for less than...
9to5Toys

Save $200 when you pick up two Nest Thermostat E + three sensors for $247

Home Depot is offering a 2-pack of Nest Thermostat E Smart Thermostats along with a 3-pack of Nest Temperature Sensors for *$247* *shipped*. For comparison,...
9to5Toys


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.