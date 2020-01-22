Automate your Siri smart home with Eve’s Motion sensor at $40 (Save 20%)

Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Amazon is currently offering the Eve HomeKit-enabled Motion Sensor for *$39.99 shipped*. Down from $50, today’s offer saves you 20%, comes within $3 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve tracked overall. Armed with Bluetooth connectivity, the Eve Motion sensor pairs with your iPhone, Apple TV, and more to offer HomeKit compatibility right out of the box. It’s a great way to up the ante on the intelligence of your smart home, allowing you set automations for lights to turn on and off, and more based on the motion sensor’s status. Rated 4/5 stars from over 130 customers.



