There are 2 different species of red pandas, genetic study shows
Thursday, 27 February 2020 () Red pandas, the bushy-tailed and russet-furred bamboo munchers that dwell in Asian high forests, are not a single species but rather two distinct ones, according to the most comprehensive genetic study to date on these endangered mammals.
Scientists found significant genetic differences between the cute red fluff balls, proving for the first time they are two distinct species, not just subspecies. The findings could help the endangered animal’s conservation efforts.
Scientists think they’ve helped settle a debate over one of the most endangered (and cutest) animals around: the red panda. New genetic evidence suggests there are really two different species of red..