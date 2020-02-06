Global  

There are 2 different species of red pandas, genetic study shows

CBC.ca Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Red pandas, the bushy-tailed and russet-furred bamboo munchers that dwell in Asian high forests, are not a single species but rather two distinct ones, according to the most comprehensive genetic study to date on these endangered mammals.
Scientists Discover the Red Panda is Actually Two Separate Species

Scientists Discover the Red Panda is Actually Two Separate Species

 Scientists found significant genetic differences between the cute red fluff balls, proving for the first time they are two distinct species, not just subspecies. The findings could help the endangered animal’s conservation efforts.

