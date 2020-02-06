There are 2 different species of red pandas, genetic study shows

Red pandas, the bushy-tailed and russet-furred bamboo munchers that dwell in Asian high forests, are not a single species but rather two distinct ones, according to the most comprehensive genetic study to date on these endangered mammals.



Recent related videos from verified sources Red Pandas Might Be Two Species Scientists think they’ve helped settle a debate over one of the most endangered (and cutest) animals around: the red panda. New genetic evidence suggests there are really two different species of red.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:41Published 17 hours ago Light Pollution May Soon Cause Extinction of Fireflies, Study Says Threats to the insect are no different than what other species are facing worldwide. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:10Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Genetic study shows the red panda is actually two separate species Red pandas, the bushy-tailed and russet-furred bamboo munchers that dwell in Asian high forests, are not a single species but rather two distinct ones, according...

Reuters 20 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this