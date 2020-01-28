|
Microsoft Warns Coronavirus Will Hit PC Earnings, Surface Sales
Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Microsoft is warning on Q3 earnings due to coronavirus' impact on both OS shipments and Surface sales.
