Microsoft Warns Coronavirus Will Hit PC Earnings, Surface Sales

Recent related videos from verified sources Microsoft Plows Ahead in Cloud Business Growth The company reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $11.6 billion, up 36% from the same period last year. Net income of $1.51 per share beat Wall Street expectations. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 00:59Published on January 29, 2020 Starbucks' Results Top Estimates but Coronavirus Slows Sales New drinks like the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew were a hit with customers in the October-December period, helping the Seattle-based coffee giant beat Wall Street's earnings forecast. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 02:53Published on January 28, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Microsoft cuts sales forecast, citing coronavirus impact on PCs Microsoft reduced its sales forecast for the current quarter because of the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on personal-computer suppliers and manufacturers...

Seattle Times 16 hours ago



