Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > The world's Pokémon of the Year is Greninja, according to a poll held by Google

The world's Pokémon of the Year is Greninja, according to a poll held by Google

USATODAY.com Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Greninja, a water-type Pokémon that throws high-speed stars, was named Pokemon of the Year, according to a fan poll conducted by Google.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Spectrobits

Spectrobits So, summary of events: - Zarude, a new Dark/Grass-Type Pokémon, was revealed for SwSh. - New Sync Pairs and Sygna S… https://t.co/a5BGOew6Ol 4 minutes ago

ShuriBear

ShuriBear Of course a ninja is the #pokemon of the year. Ninja's rule the world. 39 minutes ago

QuasarGreninja

TheShapeH31 MY BOI!!! GOAT of Pokemon is Pokemon of the year!! DISTORTION WORLD YEAH!!! #Greninja #Pokemon #pokemonoftheyear https://t.co/kuo7NcinXG 40 minutes ago

itzteclius

it’z Julius The world's Pokémon of the Year is Greninja, according to a poll held by Google https://t.co/vxKlvnKcr3 41 minutes ago

airmaxninefive

umm i'll have a bacon and cheese burgero please RT @ojamandala: @airmaxninefive So unspeakably mad at the pokemon of the year results in what world is umbreon number 5 but pikachu doesn’t… 1 hour ago

ojamandala

Tom Phaaaage @airmaxninefive So unspeakably mad at the pokemon of the year results in what world is umbreon number 5 but pikachu… https://t.co/8zPE3G3E6E 1 hour ago

milkchitaa

Rangga AADC RT @TheSocietyDude: Thinking about how the mom in Pokemon is okay with sending a 10 year old into a world filled with monsters unsupervised… 2 hours ago

TheSocietyDude

the last of the wife guys Thinking about how the mom in Pokemon is okay with sending a 10 year old into a world filled with monsters unsuperv… https://t.co/sGoQORgdrx 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.