Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > YouTube not bound by first amendment, court rules

YouTube not bound by first amendment, court rules

BBC News Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
First Amendment rights do not force YouTube to host or promote videos, a court rules.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

India citizenship law: Supreme Court prepares to hear appeals [Video]India citizenship law: Supreme Court prepares to hear appeals

Supreme Court judges get ready to hear the first complaints against controversial new law.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

YouTube isn't bound by the First Amendment and is free to censor PragerU videos, a court ruled

YouTube isn't bound by the First Amendment and is free to censor PragerU videos, a court ruled· In 2017 right-wing organization Prager University sued YouTube, claiming the platform had violated its First Amendment rights by flagging some of its videos...
Business Insider

Judges rule as a ‘private forum,’ YouTube is not bound by the First Amendment

A federal appeals court has dismissed a case against YouTube from Conservative nonprofit Prager University, ruling that the video-hosting site is not subject to...
9to5Google

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GaffRigg

Donald H Kinum Jr RT @MariaBartiromo: A federal appeals court in California on Wednesday ruled that privately operated internet platforms, such as YouTube, a… 2 minutes ago

rights_tech

RightsTech YouTube Not Bound by First Amendment, Appeals Court Rules https://t.co/9MRVrtxods https://t.co/cQL2QMJUfo 4 minutes ago

ConcurrentMedia

Paul Sweeting YouTube Not Bound by First Amendment, Appeals Court Rules https://t.co/oXlK5QWB22 https://t.co/CNkrqKCzCc 4 minutes ago

Naren_Dodiya

Naren dodiya Judges rule that YouTube isn't bound by the First Amendment https://t.co/7MknbwN1qE https://t.co/Q2qrfsgigR 7 minutes ago

valentinapop

Valentina Pop A federal appeals court in California on Wednesday ruled that privately operated internet platforms, such as YouTub… https://t.co/M8e5WJKkin 8 minutes ago

DaveManzer

Dave Manzer A federal appeals court in California on Wednesday ruled that privately operated internet platforms, such as YouTub… https://t.co/A4qH4UQUOQ 11 minutes ago

WatchWolf13

BAYAAH🐺 RT @WoundedLion144: End Time News - 2/27/2020 (YouTube isn't bound by the First Amendment) https://t.co/wWZCTXrnms via @YouTube 14 minutes ago

searchgirl40

Joy Whitney A federal appeals court in California on Wednesday ruled that privately operated internet platforms, such as YouTub… https://t.co/on70jLcjlI 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.