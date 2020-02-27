Global  

The $35 Raspberry Pi 4 doubles its memory for the revolutionary mini-PC's 8th birthday

PC World Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
It’s the Raspberry Pi’s eighth birthday this weekend, and we’re the ones getting a gift. Founder Eben Upton announced that to celebrate the milestone, you’ll now get twice as much memory in the $35 version of the Raspberry Pi 4.

The Raspberry Pi 4 launched in June with three different RAM configurations: 1GB for $35, 2GB for $45, and 4GB for $55. Now, the 2GB model costs $35. It’s a permanent price cut, though the 1GB model will also stick around at the same price.

“The fall in RAM prices over the last year has allowed us to cut the price of the 2GB variant of Raspberry Pi 4 to $35,” Upton said. “Effective immediately, you will be able to buy a no-compromises desktop PC for the same price as Raspberry Pi 1 in 2012.” Compared to the original Raspberry Pi, Upton says the Raspberry Pi 4 offers:

