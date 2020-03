Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 6 days ago )

· Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman told an audience on Thursday he wishes he could consider buying Bloomberg LP, the financial giant that would go up for sale if Mike Bloomberg became president.

· But Schwarzman can't because the PE shop is a large investor in one of Bloomberg's main competitors, Refinitiv.

