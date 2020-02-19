People are selling books on Amazon claiming Satan and biological warfare caused the coronavirus. Amazon says it's giving customers a variety of viewpoints. (AMZN)
Thursday, 27 February 2020 () · People are selling books on Amazon about the coronavirus with titles like "Jesus vs Satan: The origins of Coronavirus" and "Military Virus Apocalypse: Biological Warfare, Bioweapons and China Coronavirus Pandemic."
· The books are categorized under "Medical eBooks," "Science & Math," "Medicine," and "Religion &...
The Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR) has tapped technology by Dyadic International in its research efforts to find a treatment for coronavirus.... bizjournals Also reported by •Proactive Investors