Read a list of the hidden biases women face during performance reviews, from a Stanford study that analyzed 125 evaluations and unearthed disturbing trends
Thursday, 27 February 2020 () · A team of researchers at Stanford University's Clayman Institute for Gender Research reviewed hundreds of performance reviews, where managers use different language to describe their male and female employees.
· Their findings show bias can have long-term consequences on women in the workplace. This includes everything from...