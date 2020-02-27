Read a list of the hidden biases women face during performance reviews, from a Stanford study that analyzed 125 evaluations and unearthed disturbing trends Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

· A team of researchers at Stanford University's Clayman Institute for Gender Research reviewed hundreds of performance reviews, where managers use different language to describe their male and female employees.

· Their findings show bias can have long-term consequences on women in the workplace. This includes everything from... · A team of researchers at Stanford University's Clayman Institute for Gender Research reviewed hundreds of performance reviews, where managers use different language to describe their male and female employees.· Their findings show bias can have long-term consequences on women in the workplace. This includes everything from 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Recruitment.pw Read a list of the hidden biases women face during performance reviews, from a Stanford study that analyzed 125 eva… https://t.co/hTDaByGhst 1 day ago Nick Galatis Check this out! Read a list of the hidden biases women face during performance reviews, from a Stanford study that… https://t.co/VXGraS5n5A 1 day ago HP Targeting, Inc. Read a list of the hidden biases women face during performance reviews, from a Stanford study that analyzed 125 eva… https://t.co/VcPhVolsNl 1 day ago Principal-IT Read a list of the hidden biases women face during performance reviews, from a Stanford study that analyzed 125 eva… https://t.co/CzhWVyzhlr 1 day ago Winson Tang Read a list of the hidden biases women face during performance reviews, from a Stanford study that analyzed 125 eva… https://t.co/6OCMsz9SUB 1 day ago