Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Read a list of the hidden biases women face during performance reviews, from a Stanford study that analyzed 125 evaluations and unearthed disturbing trends

Read a list of the hidden biases women face during performance reviews, from a Stanford study that analyzed 125 evaluations and unearthed disturbing trends

Business Insider Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Read a list of the hidden biases women face during performance reviews, from a Stanford study that analyzed 125 evaluations and unearthed disturbing trends· A team of researchers at Stanford University's Clayman Institute for Gender Research reviewed hundreds of performance reviews, where managers use different language to describe their male and female employees.
· Their findings show bias can have long-term consequences on women in the workplace. This includes everything from...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jobs2goo

Recruitment.pw Read a list of the hidden biases women face during performance reviews, from a Stanford study that analyzed 125 eva… https://t.co/hTDaByGhst 1 day ago

NikGalatis

Nick Galatis Check this out! Read a list of the hidden biases women face during performance reviews, from a Stanford study that… https://t.co/VXGraS5n5A 1 day ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Read a list of the hidden biases women face during performance reviews, from a Stanford study that analyzed 125 eva… https://t.co/VcPhVolsNl 1 day ago

Principal_IT

Principal-IT Read a list of the hidden biases women face during performance reviews, from a Stanford study that analyzed 125 eva… https://t.co/CzhWVyzhlr 1 day ago

winsontang

Winson Tang Read a list of the hidden biases women face during performance reviews, from a Stanford study that analyzed 125 eva… https://t.co/6OCMsz9SUB 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.