Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > News24.com | Union concerned about Tshwane workers, service delivery after council meeting collapses again

News24.com | Union concerned about Tshwane workers, service delivery after council meeting collapses again

News24 Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
The South African Municipal Workers Union has called on Gauteng Cogta MEC Lebogang Maile and Minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to intervene and consider placing the embattled City of Tshwane under administration.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

News24.com | City of Tshwane to start month of March without any leadership

As the month of March starts next week, the City of Tshwane will officially have no leadership after a special council meeting to extend acting city manager...
News24


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.