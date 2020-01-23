Reddit CEO says TikTok is ‘fundamentally parasitic,’ cites privacy concerns

Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Photo by Horacio Villalobos - Corbis/Getty Images

Reddit CEO and co-founder Steve Huffman called TikTok "fundamentally parasitic" due to concerns over privacy during an appearance at the Social 2030 venture capital conference this week (via TechCrunch). Huffman specifically called out TikTok's practice of fingerprinting to track devices as being of particular concern.

"Maybe I'm going to regret this, but I can't even get to that level of thinking with [TikTok]," Huffman said at the event, "because I look at that app as so fundamentally parasitic, that it's always listening, the fingerprinting technology they use is truly terrifying, and I could not bring myself to install an app like that on my phone."

The fingerprinting Huffman is referring to is a combination of audio and browser...


