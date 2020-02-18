Xbox One X Star Wars Jedi Bundle + $100 Gift Card at $300 ($600 value), more

Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Dell is now offering the Xbox One X Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Bundle with a $100 gift card for *$299.99 shipped*. Regularly $500, this bundle is now marked down to $300 at Microsoft and Amazon, among other places, but you certainly won’t get the extra $100 Dell gift card with those options. Today’s deal is easily one of the better prices we have tracked on this bundle and as much as $300 in savings. You can use the Dell gift card towards games or even Xbox gift cards. This bundle includes Jedi Fallen Order and everything else you’ll need to get going with your new Xbox One X setup. The rest of today’s game deals are right here and you’ll find even more details below. more…



