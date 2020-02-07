Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

9to5Mac Daily podcast host Chance Miller joins Zac to discuss Apple Watch and crossfit, diet and exercise, New Year’s Resolutions after January, new Apple Watch research studies, Screen Time, and more.



9to5Mac Watch Time is a podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. In this series, we talk to real people about how the Apple Watch is affecting their lives. 9to5Mac Watch Time is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, and your favorite podcast players through RSS. Subscribe now to catch up with each episode and automatically hear new episodes as soon as they’re released every two weeks.https://9to5mac.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2020/02/9to5Mac-Watch-Time-02-27-2020.mp3



more…



The post 9to5Mac Watch Time episode 16: Apple Watch and CrossFit with Chance Miller appeared first on 9to5Mac. 👓 View full article

