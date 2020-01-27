First trailer for Jordan Peele and Nia DaCosta’s Candyman teases a fresh twist on a classic story
Thursday, 27 February 2020 () Jordan Peele has defined a new voice within the horror genre over the last few years with movies like Get Out and Us, and his new project with director Nia DaCosta teases a similar take on the classic boogeyman story Candyman.
The first trailer for Candyman, a “spiritual successor” to the 1992 movie of the same name and Clive Barker’s short story “The Forbidden,” brings artist Anthony McCoy (Watchmen’s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and his girlfriend Brianna (If Beale Street Could Talk’s Teyonah Parris) to the same Chicago community fans will remember from the first film. There are some other similar beats to the film, including Tony Todd returning to reprise his role as the terrifying Candyman, but it’s clear that Peele and DaCosta will...
Check out the official trailer for Candyman starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo and Tony Todd!
Release Date: June 12, 2020
Candyman is a supernatural slasher movie directed and co-written by Nia DaCosta, Jordan Peele and Win Roselfeld, and...
Lifetime's "Poisoned Love: The Stacey Castor Story" centers on Stacey Castor (Nia Vardalos), a woman who weathered the storm of her first husband’s death and managed to find love again with her boss,..