First trailer for Jordan Peele and Nia DaCosta’s Candyman teases a fresh twist on a classic story

Jordan Peele has defined a new voice within the horror genre over the last few years with movies like Get Out and Us, and his new project with director Nia DaCosta teases a similar take on the classic boogeyman story Candyman.



The first trailer for Candyman, a "spiritual successor" to the 1992 movie of the same name and Clive Barker's short story "The Forbidden," brings artist Anthony McCoy (Watchmen's Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and his girlfriend Brianna (If Beale Street Could Talk's Teyonah Parris) to the same Chicago community fans will remember from the first film. There are some other similar beats to the film, including Tony Todd returning to reprise his role as the terrifying Candyman, but it's clear that Peele and DaCosta will...


