Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > First trailer for Jordan Peele and Nia DaCosta’s Candyman teases a fresh twist on a classic story

First trailer for Jordan Peele and Nia DaCosta’s Candyman teases a fresh twist on a classic story

The Verge Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
First trailer for Jordan Peele and Nia DaCosta’s Candyman teases a fresh twist on a classic storyJordan Peele has defined a new voice within the horror genre over the last few years with movies like Get Out and Us, and his new project with director Nia DaCosta teases a similar take on the classic boogeyman story Candyman.

The first trailer for Candyman, a “spiritual successor” to the 1992 movie of the same name and Clive Barker’s short story “The Forbidden,” brings artist Anthony McCoy (Watchmen’s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and his girlfriend Brianna (If Beale Street Could Talk’s Teyonah Parris) to the same Chicago community fans will remember from the first film. There are some other similar beats to the film, including Tony Todd returning to reprise his role as the terrifying Candyman, but it’s clear that Peele and DaCosta will...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FanReviews - Published < > Embed
News video: Candyman - Official Trailer

Candyman - Official Trailer 02:31

 Check out the official trailer for Candyman starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo and Tony Todd! Release Date: June 12, 2020 Candyman is a supernatural slasher movie directed and co-written by Nia DaCosta, Jordan Peele and Win Roselfeld, and...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Nia Vardalos On The Lifetime Original Movie, 'Poisoned Love: The Stacey Castor Story' [Video]Nia Vardalos On The Lifetime Original Movie, "Poisoned Love: The Stacey Castor Story"

Lifetime's "Poisoned Love: The Stacey Castor Story" centers on Stacey Castor (Nia Vardalos), a woman who weathered the storm of her first husband’s death and managed to find love again with her boss,..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 21:19Published

Sophia Lillis Reveals 'No One Is What They Seem to Be' in This Exclusive Gretel & Hansel Clip [Video]Sophia Lillis Reveals "No One Is What They Seem to Be" in This Exclusive Gretel & Hansel Clip

Anyone who loves a good fairytale knows the spooky tale of Hansel and Gretel has been highly sanitized from its gruesome beginnings over the last few years, but director Osgood Perkins's Gretel &..

Credit: POPSUGAR     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The trailer for Jordan Peele and Nia DaCosta’s Candyman reboot is here

The trailer for Jordan Peele and Nia DaCosta’s Candyman reboot is here
Polygon

Candyman: First trailer arrives for Jordan Peele's terrifying reboot of the cult horror movie

The return of one of original film's stars confirms the new movie is a belated sequel, rather than a remake
Independent

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Danteconway

Dante Conway RT @CultureCrave: First trailer for Jordan Peele’s #Candyman is here https://t.co/SHncFHTJLo 3 seconds ago

Krib7

Granddad “Bitches” Freeman RT @RottenTomatoes: 🎶Say his name, say his name🎶 Watch the horrifying first trailer for Jordan Peele and Nia DaCosta’'s #Candyman https://… 8 seconds ago

ChristianT_23

ct RT @IGN: Candyman, Candyman, Candyman, Candyman, Candyman. The first trailer for this long-awaited spiritual sequel to the cult horror cla… 10 seconds ago

VIPortalINC

VIPortal INC Jordan Peele’s gripping first ‘Candyman’ trailer dares you to say his name https://t.co/E1dYAwpErG https://t.co/yEygqjFWUx 11 seconds ago

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com Jordan Peele Releases Horrifying First Trailer for ‘Candyman’ Remake https://t.co/8NGOX8nQuG 25 seconds ago

ucf_Ant

disappointed alumni RT @LightsCameraPod: First trailer for the ‘Candyman’ reboot from producer Jordan Peele. Thoughts? https://t.co/X90MhjjheC 29 seconds ago

al_pal_fm

existential al RT @BuzzFeed: The First Trailer For Jordan Peele's "Candyman" Reboot Is So Good, You'll Want To Watch It Five Times https://t.co/3b3nx1dFlL 31 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.