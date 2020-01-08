Celebrate Pokemon Day With Zarude, a New Mythical Pokemon
Thursday, 27 February 2020 () Today is Pokemon Day, celebrating the anniversary of the original Japanese release of Pokemon Red and Green on Game Boy. So there’s been a smattering of news involving our favorite pocket monsters. Perhaps […]
Greninja Named
'Pokémon of the Year' In honor of Pokémon day, The Pokémon Company
and Google partnered up to discover the
most popular character. After a 10 day poll and
millions of votes, the ninja
Pokémon was revealed to
be the fan favorite. Lucario, Mimikyu,
Charizard and...