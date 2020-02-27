Global  

Xiaomi Black Shark 3 gaming phone teasers hint at magnetic charging, 65W speeds

9to5Google Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Gaming phones have started popping up all over the place in the Android world and one of the most interesting has been Xiaomi’s Black Shark series. Now, ahead of its official announcement, Xiaomi is teasing the Black Shark 3 and it has some interesting points regarding power, including a magnetic charging system.

Xiaomi Black Shark 3, 3 Pro teased to feature 65W fast charging, triple cameras and magnetic connector


TechRadar

Xiaomi's Black Shark 3 Pro gaming phone has pop-up shoulder buttons

When Xiaomi introduced its Black Shark 2 gaming phone a year ago, it hyped up the pressure-sensitive display that lets users map left and right controls to the...
engadget

