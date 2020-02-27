Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > News24.com | BREAKING | South Africans in Wuhan to be repatriated amid coronavirus outbreak

News24.com | BREAKING | South Africans in Wuhan to be repatriated amid coronavirus outbreak

News24 Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
The South African government wants to repatriate all South Africans from the Chinese city of Wuhan where the coronavirus originated.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus: IAF aircraft returns from Wuhan with 76 Indians, 36 foreigners

Coronavirus: IAF aircraft returns from Wuhan with 76 Indians, 36 foreigners 02:39

 An IAF military aircraft returned with 76 Indians and 36 foreign nationals from coronavirus-hit Wuhan on Thursday. The flight returned to the national capital and the evacuees were being taken to the ITBP facility for quarantine. Among the people evacuated, 23 are from Bangladesh, six from China, two...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Travellers screened for coronavirus upon arrival at Cape Town International Airport [Video]Travellers screened for coronavirus upon arrival at Cape Town International Airport

South African health authorities are seen screening all passenger upon arrival at Cape Town International Airport for the coronavirus on Tuesday (March 3).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:25Published

South African minister says preparations underway to evacuate its citizens from China [Video]South African minister says preparations underway to evacuate its citizens from China

South Africa is set to evacuate its citizens from the city of Wuhan, China.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

News24.com | Covid19: SA citizens in Wuhan heading back home - how ready is SA?

With the repatriation of 151 South Africans from Wuhan in China, the South African government has already started implementing plans to prevent the spread of the...
News24 Also reported by •Reuters

South Africa: Govt to Bring Home Citizens Under Coronavirus Lockdown in China

[VOA] South African officials will soon begin to repatriate at least 132 South Africans from Wuhan, the epicenter of the global coronavirus epidemic, President...
allAfrica.com Also reported by •News24Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.