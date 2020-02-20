Global  

A Southern California city is banning people who were on the coronavirus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship from entering their town

Business Insider Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
A Southern California city is banning people who were on the coronavirus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship from entering their town· Leaders of Costa Mesa, California, are blocking COVID-19 patients from being transferred to a nearly-empty hospital in the Southern California city.
· A US district judge issued the restraining order last week and extended it until Monday, during which time state and federal officials will share more of their plans regarding...
News video: CDC Official On Coronavirus In US: 'This Could Be Bad'

CDC Official On Coronavirus In US: 'This Could Be Bad' 00:39

 The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the latest tally of novel coronavirus cases in the United States has jumped to 53. CNN reports it now includes 36 passengers who were aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, three people repatriated from China, and 14 US cases. Of the 14 US...

